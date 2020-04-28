−

'''Peter Johns''' was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at [[ZBC]]'s [[ 3FM ]] Radio Station where he was known as "The Radio Driver". He also presented the TV music program [[Coke On The Beat]] in the late 90s, together with other personalities like [[Patricia Mabviko]]. Johns left ZBC in 2002, later moving to the UK.

+