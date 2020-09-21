Difference between revisions of "Peter Marambire"

In July 2018, Peter Marambire was elected to Ward 22 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1273 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Masvingo RDC with 1273 votes, beating Alphonce Ishmael Mazhura of MDC-Alliance with 261 votes, Tichaona Zingoti of PRC with 114 votes, Onard Gapare of BZA with 62 votes and Munyaradzi Shingaidzai of UDA with 53 votes. [1]

Events

