Peter was born on 25 February 1973 in [[Bulawayo]] in the [[ Matabeleland ]] region of Zimbabwe. He grew up in a footballing family with his two elder brothers [[Adam Ndlovu]] and [[Madinda Ndlovu]] also playing soccer , just like their younger brother Peter, [[Adam Ndlovu]] and Madinda are also engraved in the football history of [[Zimbabwe]].<ref name="zimlegends">[http://zimlegends.com/football/players/peter-ndlovu/ PETER NDLOVU], ''ZimLegends'', Retrieved: July 8, 2014</ref> After having started his career at Highlanders, it did not take long for Ndlovu to move the English Premier League where he was affectionately known as "the flying elephant" <ref name="byo24">Mzwazwa [http://mzwazwa.byo24.com/index.php?id=iblog&iblog=348 Peter Ndlovu ruined my football career: English player]''Bulawayo 24News'', Published: 2011, Retrieved: July 8, 2014.</ref>

Peter Ndlovu is one of the most outstanding footballers to ever emerge from Zimbabwe. He left Highlanders Football Club and went to England where he made a name for himself playing for Coventry City and Sheffield United. He also captained the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team. He is the Team Manager at South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. He became the first away player to secure a hat-trick at Anfield for 30 years when he was playing for Coventry City during the 1994/95 season.[1]

Background

Born: 25 February 1973, Bulawayo

Education: Mzilikazi Secondary School

National Team Caps

100

Teams Played For

Coventry City Football Club

Sheffield United Football Club

Birmingham City Football Club

Huddersfield Town Football Club (Loan)

Highlanders Football Club

Mamelodi Sudowns Football Club

Thanda Royal Zulu

Black Mambas Football Club

Highfield United













Peter Ndlovu

Peter Ndlovu was brought to the English Premier League by Terry Butcher to play for Coventry City. It was at Coventry City that Peter was arguably at the zenith of his footballing career playing 179 games and scoring 41 goals in the process.[2] His stint at Coventry would prove to be the longest compared to other teams in the Premier League.

The teenage Ndlovu scored the winner against Arsenal at Highbury on his Coventry debut in August 1991.[4] He scored some very important goals for Coventry City and was the first player in thirty years to score three goals against Liverpool Football Club at Anfield. Several top English teams like Manchester United are said to have been interested in the player at one point with Arsenal having four a million bid for the player turned down by Coventry City.

In 1997 Ndlovu signed for Birmingham City and helped them to two successive play off semi-finals in the Nationwide Division One. He was then loaned to Huddersfield Town before signing for Sheffield United in 2001 where he made 135 appearances, scored a hat-trick against Cardiff City, and the winning goal against Leeds United in the 2002 Worthington Cup [2] The former Zimbabwean international has the record of the African with highest number of years playing top flight football in England after he spent 13 years in that country.[4]

Videos

Ndlovu Hatrick against Liverpool





Goal vs Norwich





Winner vs Aston Villa

Career in the South African League

After a 13 year career in England, Peter Ndlovu moved to South Africa where he was signed by Mamelodi Sundowns from 2004 to 2008.[5] Ndlovu also managed to win the league title with Mamelodi Sundowns after having rejoined the club in 2013 as team manager.

Peter Ndlovu in the Zimbabwe Warriors Team

It has come to be widely accepted that Peter Ndlovu was probably the most decorated player of all those who have played for the Zimbabwe national team after having been capped a record 100 times and being the all time top goal scorer for the warriors with 38 goals.[4] He was part of the star studded dream team coached by the now late Reinhard Fabisch. The team included other greats of Zimbabwean football such as Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar and others like Ephraim Chawanda, Francis Shonhayi, Benjamin Nkonjera, Adam Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, John Phiri, Paul Gundani, Agent Sawu, Alexander Maseko and Henry McKop.[6] Peter Ndlovu captained the national side that made history by qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time in 2004. Nsukuzonke as he was widely known, he scored very important goals for the national team leading up to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tragedy

Peter was involved in a tragic car accident in which he lost his brother Adam and an unidentified female passenger they were also traveling with. Peter allegedly lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident.

Trial

After standing trial for homicide charges leveled against him after the accident which killed Adam and a female passenger too, Ndlovu was acquitted of all charges.

Scandal

On several occasions, Peter Ndlovu made the headlines for alleged sex scandals both in Zimbabwe and abroad. Ndlovu was said to have been involved in a brawl with fellow team mate Benjani Mwaruwari over a girlfriend.[7] The former Coventry City talisman was also accused of having insulted then girlfriend Pinky Duda over a misunderstanding.[8]

Baby Mamas

Amina Esof

Alice Thabulo Miya

Pinky Duda

Lisa Rauteneimer

Sharon Dee[9]

Children

In July 2021, it was reported by various media outlets that Peter Ndlovu fathered 13 children with different women and was paying R79 845 in maintenance.[10]

Trivia

Peter Ndlovu is the most capped footballer in the country and all-time leading goal scorer for the national team with 38 goals.











