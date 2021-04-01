|description= Peter Ndoro is a Zimbabwean born media personality based in South Africa. Ndoro is known for being a news anchor on the SABC daily news programme "Prime Time News".

|description= Peter Ndoro is a Zimbabwean born media personality based in South Africa. Ndoro is known for being a news anchor on the SABC daily news programme "Prime Time News".

[[File:Peter-Ndoro.jpg|thumb|Peter Ndoro]] '''Peter Ndoro''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born media personality based in South Africa. Ndoro is known for being a news anchor on the SABC daily news programme "Prime Time News".

'''Peter Ndoro''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born media personality based in South Africa. Ndoro is known for being a news anchor on the SABC daily news programme "Prime Time News".

Peter Ndoro

Peter Ndoro is a Zimbabwean born media personality based in South Africa. Ndoro is known for being a news anchor on the SABC daily news programme "Prime Time News".

Background

Ndoro was born in Zimbabwe and went to live in England with his family, where he grew up. He returned to Zimbabwe with his family when he was 15, and he finished his schooling in Harare.[1]

Divorce

Peter Ndoro was married to Azania Mosaka, between 2005 and 2011 before they divorced.

Children

Ndoro has a daughter named Shamiso Mosaka.

Career

Ndoro resigned on his last day of articles that would have seen him becoming an accountant. With the prompting of a friend, decided to audition for a job on ZBC Radio One in Zimbabwe. Ndoro stayed at ZBC for six months and then moved to South Africa to further his career in broadcasting. He got a voice-over position with M-Net, and soon afterwards his face was on television screens. He worked for Radio Highveld and SAFM.[1]





Ramaphosa Death Blunder

In February 2018, Ndoro mistakenly said that Cyril Ramaphosa had died. Ndoro was speaking about the late Zimbabwean opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, but made an error and said Ramaphosa’s name instead. Ndoro took a break from presenting the evening news with immediate effect. He told management that he was fatigued and they’ve agreed on an indefinite break. In January 2018, Ndoro made a similar error when he announced that Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died instead of former homeland leader Kgosi Lucas Mangope.

Ndoro apologised to Ramaphosa’s office and his apology was accepted. SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the broadcaster took Ndoro's mistakes very seriously.[2][3]

Dismissal Reports

In a parliamentary debate, Human Settlements Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, said that Ndoro had been fired for saying Ramaphosa had died. SABC COO, Chris Maroleng, denied Sisulu's claims. [4]

Businesses

Apart from being a master of ceremonies and television personality, Ndoro has his own production company.[1]