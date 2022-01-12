Peter Njini was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 24 October 1932, in Bulawayo.

Marriage: to Ida Moyo, with 5 children in 1980. [1]

School / Education

Did A Levels, and received BA credits.



Service / Career

1952 to 1959 - teacher, Salvation Army School, Kezi.

Member of SR ANC, NDP, ZAPU, PF ZAPU.

1980 - Elected, House of Assembly, Matabeleland South.



