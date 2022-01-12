Difference between revisions of "Peter Njini"
Peter Njini was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 24 October 1932, in Bulawayo.
Marriage: to Ida Moyo, with 5 children in 1980. [1]
Death:
School / Education
Did A Levels, and received BA credits.
Service / Career
1952 to 1959 - teacher, Salvation Army School, Kezi.
Member of SR ANC, NDP, ZAPU, PF ZAPU.
1980 - Elected, House of Assembly, Matabeleland South.
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020