==Background==
 +
Nkomo was one of the first footballers to go for an international tour three months after Zimbabwe got its independence on April 18, 1980. The ever jovial trainer was part of Zimbabwe’s national Under-23 men’s team that attended the 1980 Moscow Olympics held in the then Soviet Union. “To be honest, when I heard that I was among the people chosen for the trip to the Soviet Union, I was overjoyed. Remember before independence Rhodesia was banned from participating in international tournaments and there I was, being among the first group of boys set for the Olympics,” he recalled.
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Peter Nkomo is one of the most celebrated goalkeepers to have played for Tshilamoya. Although he tends to be overshadowed by the more sung heroes such as [[Bruce Grobbelaar]], he was also a very talented goalie.<ref name="chronicle">Sikhumbuzo Moyo [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/peter-captain-oxo-nkomo-bounces-back/ Peter "Captain Oxo" Nkomo bounces back], ''The Herald'', Published: August 23, 2014, Retrieved: March 27, 2015</ref> Playing alongside other Bosso greats such as [[Titho Paketh]], [[Titus Majola]], [[Netsai Moyo]] and [[Rahman Gumbo]], they were part of the most formidable Bosso lineups in history.
+
Peter Nkomo is one of the most celebrated goalkeepers to have played for Tshilamoya. Although he tends to be overshadowed by the more sung heroes such as [[Bruce Grobbelaar]], he was also a very talented goalie.<ref name="chronicle1">Sikhumbuzo Moyo [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/peter-captain-oxo-nkomo-bounces-back/ Peter "Captain Oxo" Nkomo bounces back], ''The Chronicle'', Published: August 23, 2014, Retrieved: March 27, 2015</ref> Playing alongside other Bosso greats such as Titho Paketh, Titus Majola, Netsai Moyo and [[Rahman Gumbo]], they were part of the most formidable Bosso lineups in history.
 +
 
 +
In 2017, Peter replaced [[Cosmas Zulu]] as the Highlanders goalkeepers' coach after Zulu was demoted to the junior structures.<ref name="chronicle">Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/bosso-demote-tsano-found-guilty-fined-700-oxo-now-keepers-coach/], ''Chronicle, Published: 26 July, 2017, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>
 +
 
 +
In 2019, the former Highlanders goalkeepers' coach Peter “Captain Oxo’’ Nkomo joined [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.) Under-19 in the same capacity. Nkomo started at the Ngezi Platinum Stars development side who play in the [[ZIFA]] Northern Region Division One in February. He was roped in by head coach Tavaka Gumbo together with assistant Wonder Ngoko. Gumbo was at [[Bulawayo City Football Club]] last season as an assistant coach but had his contract terminated with that of the rest of [[Mandla Mpofu]] led technical team.<ref name="sundaynews">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/captain-oxo-now-at-ngezi/], ''The Sunday News, Published: 1 April, 2018, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>
 +
 
 +
Peter joined ambitious TeOne FC in the same capacity as goalkeepers' coach in January 2020. Nkomo started at TelOne on 15 January 2020 together with Tendai Chikuni, who joined the free spending [[Gweru]]-based outfit as one of the assistant coaches. Nkomo, who is also the [[Mighty Warriors]]' goalkeepers' coach and Chikuni, were with Ngezi Platinum Stars. The duo was roped in by head coach [[Rahman Gumbo]], who joined the WiFi boys in August 2019 together with [[Lloyd Mutasa]].<ref name="bulawayo24"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-177249.html], ''Bulawayo 24 News, Published: 17 January, 2020, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Social Responsibility==
 +
He launched the Peter Nkomo Goalkeeper's Academy in December 2018 in Bulawayo at Highlanders Sports Club. One of the trainees, Dennis Majecha, reportedly dribbled into the heart of South African football legend Jomo Sono in 2019. In 2019, the academy was home to 12 budding shot stoppers that hail from Bulawayo’s high density suburbs of [[Makokoba]], Cowdray Park, Emganwini, [[Mzilikazi]], Nkulumane and Nguboyenja among other environs.
 +
 
 +
The school of goalkeeping starts with children from the age of seven. In 2018, the academy was presented with six balls for the launch. The academy seeks to come out with the country’s safest pair of hands.<ref name="bmetro">Fungai Muderere, [https://www.bmetro.co.zw/capt-oxo-prodigy-impresses-jomo/], ''B-Metro, Published: 3 May, 2019, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>
 +
 
 +
 
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 95: Line 112:
 
* [[Energy Murambadoro]]
 
* [[Energy Murambadoro]]
 
|}
 
|}
 +
  
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Peter 'Oxo' Nkomo
Peter Nkomo
Peter Nkomo.jpg
BornPeter Nkomo
Bulawayo
OccupationFootball Coach
EmployerTelOne Football Club
Known forBeing a former Highlanders Football Club goalkeeper in the 1980s.

Peter Nkomo better known as "Captain Oxo" is a Zimbabwean Football Legend who used to play for Highlanders Football Club.

Background

Nkomo was one of the first footballers to go for an international tour three months after Zimbabwe got its independence on April 18, 1980. The ever jovial trainer was part of Zimbabwe’s national Under-23 men’s team that attended the 1980 Moscow Olympics held in the then Soviet Union. “To be honest, when I heard that I was among the people chosen for the trip to the Soviet Union, I was overjoyed. Remember before independence Rhodesia was banned from participating in international tournaments and there I was, being among the first group of boys set for the Olympics,” he recalled.

Career

Peter Nkomo is one of the most celebrated goalkeepers to have played for Tshilamoya. Although he tends to be overshadowed by the more sung heroes such as Bruce Grobbelaar, he was also a very talented goalie.[1] Playing alongside other Bosso greats such as Titho Paketh, Titus Majola, Netsai Moyo and Rahman Gumbo, they were part of the most formidable Bosso lineups in history.

In 2017, Peter replaced Cosmas Zulu as the Highlanders goalkeepers' coach after Zulu was demoted to the junior structures.[2]

In 2019, the former Highlanders goalkeepers' coach Peter “Captain Oxo’’ Nkomo joined [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.) Under-19 in the same capacity. Nkomo started at the Ngezi Platinum Stars development side who play in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One in February. He was roped in by head coach Tavaka Gumbo together with assistant Wonder Ngoko. Gumbo was at Bulawayo City Football Club last season as an assistant coach but had his contract terminated with that of the rest of Mandla Mpofu led technical team.[3]

Peter joined ambitious TeOne FC in the same capacity as goalkeepers' coach in January 2020. Nkomo started at TelOne on 15 January 2020 together with Tendai Chikuni, who joined the free spending Gweru-based outfit as one of the assistant coaches. Nkomo, who is also the Mighty Warriors' goalkeepers' coach and Chikuni, were with Ngezi Platinum Stars. The duo was roped in by head coach Rahman Gumbo, who joined the WiFi boys in August 2019 together with Lloyd Mutasa.[4]

Social Responsibility

He launched the Peter Nkomo Goalkeeper's Academy in December 2018 in Bulawayo at Highlanders Sports Club. One of the trainees, Dennis Majecha, reportedly dribbled into the heart of South African football legend Jomo Sono in 2019. In 2019, the academy was home to 12 budding shot stoppers that hail from Bulawayo’s high density suburbs of Makokoba, Cowdray Park, Emganwini, Mzilikazi, Nkulumane and Nguboyenja among other environs.

The school of goalkeeping starts with children from the age of seven. In 2018, the academy was presented with six balls for the launch. The academy seeks to come out with the country’s safest pair of hands.[5]


References

  1. Sikhumbuzo Moyo Peter "Captain Oxo" Nkomo bounces back, The Chronicle, Published: August 23, 2014, Retrieved: March 27, 2015
  2. Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [1], Chronicle, Published: 26 July, 2017, Accessed: 25 August, 2020
  3. Mehluli Sibanda, [2], The Sunday News, Published: 1 April, 2018, Accessed: 25 August, 2020
  4. [3], Bulawayo 24 News, Published: 17 January, 2020, Accessed: 25 August, 2020
  5. Fungai Muderere, [4], B-Metro, Published: 3 May, 2019, Accessed: 25 August, 2020
