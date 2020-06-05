Difference between revisions of "Peter Nyarugwe"

In July 2018, Peter Nayrugwe was elected to Ward 15 Nyanga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1949 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Nyanga RDC with 1949 votes, beating Mildred Dhangeni of Zanu-PF with 1143 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

