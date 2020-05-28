Peter Pamire was a prominent Zimbabwean entrepreneur who died in a tragic car accident. Pamire is credited for having been one of the first Zimbabweans to call for black empowerment and together with Philip Chiyangwa they played an influential role in the formation of the black empowerment lobby group called Affirmative Action Group (AAG) in 1994 and he also became the vice president of the group.

Tragic Death

Pamire died in a car crash on March 9, 1997 after his car brakes failed him resulting in the accident which claimed his life. It is said that Pamire's Mitsubishi Pajero developed a technical problem and overturned along Addington Lane in Ballantyne Park, Borrowdale.[1] There were widespread speculations that the car that he was driving was tempered with before the accident actually happened. It was also claimed that about twenty people testified on the case forcing the judge to order a thorough investigation but the investigation never took off.[1]



There have been a lot of conspiracy theories about the death of Pamire, some of the speculations claimed that his vehicle overturned after he had been shot while coming from the Harare International Airport.[2] It also emerged that forensic analysts had ruled out the death being a result of an accident but were due to foul play, however the widespread rumours were unsubstantiated as there was no evidence which was brought forward.[1] Among some of the rumours surrounding the death of Pamire were allegations that he was having an affair with the first lady Grace Mugabe before the time of his death.[1]

His brother Ignatius Pamire was said no to have been pleased with his brothers death who attributed his untimely death to a politically motivated agenda. After the so-called accident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police compiled a report. The legal system also found it appropriate to set up an inquest in which experts testified that Peter's car was tampered with.[3]

Trivia

Appealed for donations in order to accommodate every world leader in style and the importation of Mercedes *Benzes for the World Solar Summit in September 1996.[1] \

It is also said that Pamire became a millionaire at the age of 28[3]













