Peter Purcell-Gilpin is a Zimbabwean rower who competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Background

Age

Peter Purcell-Gilpin was born on 4 July 1994.[1]

Wife

Peter Purcell-Gilpin is married to two-time Olympian Micheen Thornycroft.[2]

Education

Peter Purcell-Gilpin is a former St George’s College student and University of Birmingham graduate.[2] He was the captain of the Rowing Club at St George’s College.[3]

Career

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Purcell-Gilpin initially secured a spot for Tokyo 2020, winning silver in the men’s single scull at the African Olympic Qualification Regatta in Tunis in November 2019.

He still had to go through national trials, which had been scheduled for April 2020 to determine that would represent Zimbabwe in Tokyo. The Rowing Association of Zimbabwe (RAZ) confirmed Peter Purcell-Gilpin as the nation’s representative, making him the first local athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which ran from July 23 to August 8 2021.

It was a case of second-time luck for Purcell-Gilpin, who secured a boat for Zimbabwe ahead of the 2016 Olympics before missing out on the final national selection. Peter Purcell-Gilpin launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for further training and preparation camps ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.[2] In just two days Purcell-Gilpin had raised £2,815 out of £3,000.

Peter Purcell-Gilpin received an Olympic Solidarity scholarship of £560 a month which helped him with his training expenses each month. He however had to self-fund for other expenses like training camps.[3]

On 23 July 2021, Peter Purcell-Gilpin participated in heat 3 of the men’s single sculls. He lined up against Italian di Mauro Gennaro Alberto, Nielsen Sverri from Mexico, Yakovlev Vladislav [Kazakhstan] and Alhussein Ghambour from Libya.

Purcell-Gilpin had to compete in the repechage events after he failed to progress to the quarter-finals.[4]