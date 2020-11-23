Difference between revisions of "Peter Spencer Pemhiwa"

In July 2018, Peter Spencer Pemhiwa was elected to Ward 5 Hurungwe RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1483 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Hurungwe RDC with 1483 votes, beating Nelson Chinosengwa of MDC-Alliance with 361 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

