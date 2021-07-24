Peter Wetzlar

Peter Wetzlar is a Zimbabwean swimmer who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Wetzlar holds the Zimbabwe record in the 50 and 100 metre freestyle events.

Education

Accounting at University of Kentucky[1][2]

Career

Toyota US Open=

In 2019, he earned a spot at the Toyota US Open Swimming Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. While Wetzlar is ineligible to represent the USA in international competitions such as the Olympics, foreign athletes are still permitted to participate in the Toyota US Open Championships and compete against some of the fastest swimmers in the country.

Wetzlar first competed in the 50-metre freestyle preliminaries where he entered the race as the number 34 seed, among a 164-person field, with an entry time of 22.77. He touched the wall in 23.05 to finish the race in 36th place to miss out on the finals, which was open to the top 24 swimmers.

Peter Wetzlar received the Olympic Athletes Scholarships for the 2020 Games.[1]