Latest revision as of 13:45, 27 July 2021
Peter Wetzlar is a Zimbabwean swimmer who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Wetzlar holds the Zimbabwe record in the 50 and 100 metre freestyle events.
Education
Career
Toyota US Open
In 2019, he earned a spot at the Toyota US Open Swimming Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. While Wetzlar is ineligible to represent the USA in international competitions such as the Olympics, foreign athletes are still permitted to participate in the Toyota US Open Championships and compete against some of the fastest swimmers in the country.
Wetzlar first competed in the 50-metre freestyle preliminaries where he entered the race as the number 34 seed, among a 164-person field, with an entry time of 22.77. He touched the wall in 23.05 to finish the race in 36th place to miss out on the finals, which was open to the top 24 swimmers.
Peter Wetzlar received the Olympic Athletes Scholarships for the 2020 Games.[1]
Tokyo Olympics 2020
On 27 July 2021, Peter Wetzlar set a new national record for the men’s 100 metres freestyle despite finishing fifth in heat four at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The time was 50.31 minutes.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Peter Wetzlar competes at US Open Champs, The Standard, Published: Dece,ber 16, 2019, Retrieved: July 24, 2021
- ↑ PETER WETZLAR, University of Kentucky, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 24, 2021