Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Boys"

'''Peterhouse Boys''' is an Anglican boys only school in Zimbabwe. It is located just east of [[Marondera]] along the [[Harare]]-[[Mutare]] road, in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It was founded in '''1955''' and is part of the [[Peterhouse Group of Schools]].  
 
'''Peterhouse Boys''' is an Anglican boys only school in Zimbabwe. It is located just east of [[Marondera]] along the [[Harare]]-[[Mutare]] road, in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It was founded in '''1955''' and is part of the [[Peterhouse Group of Schools]].  
  
See [[Peterhouse Girls]]. <br/>
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Peterhouse Boys
Peterhouse Boys logo
Conditur in Petra
Location
Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
Information
TypeBoys Only School
DenominationAnglican
Founded1955
FounderFred Snell
Sister schoolPeterhouse Girls
OversightPeterhouse Group of Schools
RectorHoward Blackett
GradesI—VI
GenderBoys
Age12 to 18
Colour(s)Blue
NicknamePowerhouse
Feeder schoolsSpringvale House
AffiliationsAnglican
AlumniOld Petreans
Websitewww.peterhouse.co.zw
Peter house Admin
Peterhouse Athletics Squad

Peterhouse Boys is an Anglican boys only school in Zimbabwe. It is located just east of Marondera along the Harare-Mutare road, in Mashonaland East Province. It was founded in 1955 and is part of the Peterhouse Group of Schools.

See Peterhouse Girls.

Peterhouse School Area

Location

Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

List of Rectors

  • Frederick Snell (1955-1967)
  • Bruce Fieldsend (1968-1983)
  • Alan Megahey (1984-1993)
  • Mike Bawden (1994-2001)
  • Jon Calderwood (2002-2012)
  • Howard Blackett (2013-present)
Peterhouse ‘Powerhouse’ Rugby XV

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Notable alumni

Other information

Further Reading

References

