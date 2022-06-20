Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Boys"

Page Discussion
 
Line 91: Line 91:
 
* [[Nyasha Hatendi]] (1998) - American actor and producer
 
* [[Nyasha Hatendi]] (1998) - American actor and producer
 
* [[Audius Mtawarira]] (1995) - Award winning Australian record producer.
 
* [[Audius Mtawarira]] (1995) - Award winning Australian record producer.
* [[Tendai Mtawarira]] (2002) - Professional rugby playerin South Africa.   
+
* [[Tendai Mtawarira]] (2002) - Professional rugby player in South Africa.   
 
* [[Brian Mujati]] (2002) - Professional rugby player
 
* [[Brian Mujati]] (2002) - Professional rugby player
 
* [[Bharat Patel]] - lawyer, former Zimbabwe Attorney General
 
* [[Bharat Patel]] - lawyer, former Zimbabwe Attorney General
Line 100: Line 100:
 
* [[Richard Tsimba]] (1982) - represented Zimbabwe at the Rugby World Cup in 1997
 
* [[Richard Tsimba]] (1982) - represented Zimbabwe at the Rugby World Cup in 1997
 
* [[Jason Wallace]] (1987) - Award winning author
 
* [[Jason Wallace]] (1987) - Award winning author
* [[Robin Vela]] - Fomer [[NSSA]] chairman
+
* [[Robin Vela]] - Former [[NSSA]] chairman
 +
* [[Dhyaan Kumar]] - model
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
Line 108: Line 109:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references />
 
<references />
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Peterhouse Boys
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=education, High schools, Secondary Schools,
 +
|description= High schools in Zimbabwe
 +
|image=Peterhouse_Boys_Logo.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 09:02, 20 June 2022

Peterhouse Boys
Peterhouse Boys logo
Conditur in Petra
Location
Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
Information
TypeBoys Only School
DenominationAnglican
Founded1955
FounderFred Snell
Sister schoolPeterhouse Girls
OversightPeterhouse Group of Schools
RectorHoward Blackett
GradesI—VI
GenderBoys
Age12 to 18
Colour(s)Blue
NicknamePowerhouse
Feeder schoolsSpringvale House
AffiliationsAnglican
AlumniOld Petreans
Websitewww.peterhouse.co.zw
Peter house Admin
Peterhouse Athletics Squad

Peterhouse Boys is an Anglican boys only school in Zimbabwe. It is located just east of Marondera along the Harare-Mutare road, in Mashonaland East Province. It was founded in 1955 and is part of the Peterhouse Group of Schools.

See Peterhouse Girls.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Peterhouse School Area

Location

Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

List of Rectors

  • Frederick Snell (1955-1967)
  • Bruce Fieldsend (1968-1983)
  • Alan Megahey (1984-1993)
  • Mike Bawden (1994-2001)
  • Jon Calderwood (2002-2012)
  • Howard Blackett (2013-present)
Peterhouse ‘Powerhouse’ Rugby XV

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Notable alumni

Other information

Further Reading

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Peterhouse_Boys&oldid=118478"