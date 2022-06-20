Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Boys"
* [[Nyasha Hatendi]] (1998) - American actor and producer
* [[Audius Mtawarira]] (1995) - Award winning Australian record producer.
* [[Tendai Mtawarira]] (2002) - Professional rugby South Africa.
* [[Brian Mujati]] (2002) - Professional rugby player
* [[Bharat Patel]] - lawyer, former Zimbabwe Attorney General
|Line 100:
* [[Richard Tsimba]] (1982) - represented Zimbabwe at the Rugby World Cup in 1997
* [[Jason Wallace]] (1987) - Award winning author
* [[Robin Vela]] - [[NSSA]] chairman
==Other information==
==Other information==
|Line 109:
==References==
<references />
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
|Peterhouse Boys
Conditur in Petra
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|Boys Only School
|Denomination
|Anglican
|Founded
|1955
|Founder
|Fred Snell
|Sister school
|Peterhouse Girls
|Oversight
|Peterhouse Group of Schools
|Rector
|Howard Blackett
|Grades
|I—VI
|Gender
|Boys
|Age
|12 to 18
|Colour(s)
|Blue
|Nickname
|Powerhouse
|Feeder schools
|Springvale House
|Affiliations
|Anglican
|Alumni
|Old Petreans
|Website
|www
Peterhouse Boys is an Anglican boys only school in Zimbabwe. It is located just east of Marondera along the Harare-Mutare road, in Mashonaland East Province. It was founded in 1955 and is part of the Peterhouse Group of Schools.
See Peterhouse Girls.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
List of Rectors
- Frederick Snell (1955-1967)
- Bruce Fieldsend (1968-1983)
- Alan Megahey (1984-1993)
- Mike Bawden (1994-2001)
- Jon Calderwood (2002-2012)
- Howard Blackett (2013-present)
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni
- Gary Ballance (2007) - England International cricketer.
- Peter Beaumont CBE QC (1961) - British barrister and retired judge
- Graham Boynton - author, former travel editor of the Telegraph Media Group
- Stuart Carlisle (1991) - Zimbabwe International cricketer
- Rick Cosnett, actor
- Munyaradzi Chidzonga (2004) - NAMA Award-winning actor, filmmaker, entrepreneur.
- Philip J Day (1972) - British film director, founder of Edge West Productions
- Martyn Day (1973) - British lawyer
- Ben Gotting - Professional rugby union player in the UK
- Scott Gray (1996) - International rugby player.
- Ken Harnden (1991) - Zimbabwe Olympic hurdler.
- David Hatendi (1972) - former CEO of MBCA and NMB
- Nyasha Hatendi (1998) - American actor and producer
- Audius Mtawarira (1995) - Award winning Australian record producer.
- Tendai Mtawarira (2002) - Professional rugby player in South Africa.
- Brian Mujati (2002) - Professional rugby player
- Bharat Patel - lawyer, former Zimbabwe Attorney General
- Andrew Peebles (2007) - Zimbabwean Olympic rower
- Rupert Pennant-Rea (1965) - former Deputy Governor of Bank of England; former editor of The Economist.
- Nicholas Roditi (1963) - British real estate developer and hedge fund manager
- Guy Scott - former Vice President and acting President of Zambia
- Richard Tsimba (1982) - represented Zimbabwe at the Rugby World Cup in 1997
- Jason Wallace (1987) - Award winning author
- Robin Vela - Former NSSA chairman
- Dhyaan Kumar - model