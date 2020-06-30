Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Boys"
From Pindula
[[File:PHouse Rugby.jpg|thumb|Peterhouse Rugby ]]
Latest revision as of 17:22, 30 June 2020
|Peterhouse Boys
Conditur in Petra
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|Boys Only School
|Denomination
|Anglican
|Founded
|1955
|Founder
|Fred Snell
|Sister school
|Peterhouse Girls
|Oversight
|Peterhouse Group of Schools
|Rector
|Howard Blackett
|Grades
|I—VI
|Gender
|Boys
|Age
|12 to 18
|Colour(s)
|Blue
|Nickname
|Powerhouse
|Feeder schools
|Springvale House
|Affiliations
|Anglican
|Alumni
|Old Petreans
|Website
|www
Peterhouse Boys is an Anglican boys only school in Zimbabwe. It is located just outside Marondera along the Harare-Mutare road. It was founded in 1955 and is part of the Peterhouse Group of Schools.
List of Rectors
- Frederick Snell (1955-1967)
- Bruce Fieldsend (1968-1983)
- Alan Megahey (1984-1993)
- Mike Bawden (1994-2001)
- Jon Calderwood (2002-2012)
- Howard Blackett (2013-present)
Notable alumni
- Gary Ballance (2007) - England International cricketer.
- Peter Beaumont CBE QC (1961) - British barrister and retired judge
- Graham Boynton - author, former travel editor of the Telegraph Media Group
- Stuart Carlisle (1991) - Zimbabwe International cricketer
- Rick Cosnett, actor
- Munyaradzi Chidzonga (2004) - NAMA Award-winning actor, filmmaker, entrepreneur.
- Philip J Day (1972) - British film director, founder of Edge West Productions
- Martyn Day (1973) - British lawyer
- Ben Gotting - Professional rugby union player in the UK
- Scott Gray (1996) - International rugby player.
- Ken Harnden (1991) - Zimbabwe Olympic hurdler.
- David Hatendi (1972) - former CEO of MBCA and NMB
- Nyasha Hatendi (1998) - American actor and producer
- Audius Mtawarira (1995) - Award winning Australian record producer.
- Tendai Mtawarira (2002) - Professional rugby playerin South Africa.
- Brian Mujati (2002) - Professional rugby player
- Bharat Patel - lawyer, former Zimbabwe Attorney General
- Andrew Peebles (2007) - Zimbabwean Olympic rower
- Rupert Pennant-Rea (1965) - former Deputy Governor of Bank of England; former editor of The Economist.
- Nicholas Roditi (1963) - British real estate developer and hedge fund manager
- Guy Scott - former Vice President and acting President of Zambia
- Richard Tsimba (1982) - represented Zimbabwe at the Rugby World Cup in 1997
- Jason Wallace (1987) - Award winning author
- Robin Vela - Fomer NSSA chairman