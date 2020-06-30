Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Boys"

'''Peterhouse Boys''' is an Anglican boys only school in Zimbabwe. It is located just outside [[Marondera]] along the [[Harare]]-[[Mutare]] road. It was founded in 1955 and is part of the [[Peterhouse Group of Schools]].

