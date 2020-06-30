Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Boys"

'''Peterhouse Boys''' is an Anglican boys only school in Zimbabwe. It is located just outside [[Marondera]] along the [[Harare]]-[[Mutare]] road. It was founded in 1955 and is part of the [[Peterhouse Group of Schools]].  
  
[[File:PHouse Rugby.jpg|thumb|Peterhouse ‘Powerhouse’ Rugby XV]]
 
==List of Rectors==
 
* Frederick Snell (1955-1967)

Peterhouse Athletics Squad

Peterhouse Boys is an Anglican boys only school in Zimbabwe. It is located just outside Marondera along the Harare-Mutare road. It was founded in 1955 and is part of the Peterhouse Group of Schools.

Peterhouse ‘Powerhouse’ Rugby XV

List of Rectors

  • Frederick Snell (1955-1967)
  • Bruce Fieldsend (1968-1983)
  • Alan Megahey (1984-1993)
  • Mike Bawden (1994-2001)
  • Jon Calderwood (2002-2012)
  • Howard Blackett (2013-present)
Peterhouse School Area

Notable alumni

References

