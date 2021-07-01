Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Girls"

* [[Claire Hough]] is Headmistress, since January '''2020'''. (in July 2021) She was educated at Rhodes University graduating in '''1988'''.

In '''2020''' , the school had 430 girls from Form 1 to Form 6 - all but 10 of whom were full-boarders.

The schools are situated on two estates on either side of the main road between [[Harare]] and [[Mutare]] just east of [[Marondera]]. They share two conservation areas, Calderwood Park and Gosho Park.

Peterhouse Boys was founded in '''1955'''. Springvale House was founded in '''1985'''. Peterhouse Girls, followed in '''1987'''. Peterhouse Nursery School is situated at Peterhouse Boys.

'''Peterhouse Girls''' School is just east of [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]] .

Location

Address: 83Km peg, Harare/Mutare Rd, Private Bag 3741, Marondera.

Telephone: +263 (0)65-2323599

Web: https://www.phg.co.zw/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

O and A Level.

Miss BJ Hall BA, Senior Mistress

Mr S Davy, Senior Chaplin

Mr K Heuer, Chaplin

Mrs ML Scott Elliot BSc UED, Director of Studies

Ms K Cordy HFPA FI, Director of Sports

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Other information