Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Girls"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Mashonaland East Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Associat...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Mashonaland East Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
|+
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 21:
|Line 24:
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|−
|+
,
|−
|+
|−
*
|+
* .
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Events==
==Events==
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
|−
==Associations==
==Associations==
|Line 36:
|Line 45:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 09:59, 1 July 2021
Peterhouse Girls School is just east of Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 83Km peg, Harare/Mutare Rd, Private Bag 3741, Marondera.
Telephone: +263 (0)65-2323599
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.phg.co.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Peterhouse Boys was founded in 1955. Springvale House was founded in 1985. Peterhouse Girls, followed in 1987. Peterhouse Nursery School is situated at Peterhouse Boys.
The schools are situated on two estates on either side of the main road between Harare and Mutare just east of Marondera. They share two conservation areas, Calderwood Park and Gosho Park.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
In 2020, the school had 430 girls from Form 1 to Form 6 - all but 10 of whom were full-boarders.
- O and A Level.
- Claire Hough is Headmistress, since January 2020. (in July 2021) She was educated at Rhodes University graduating in 1988.
- Ms N Nyeke BSc, Deputy Headmistress.
- Miss BJ Hall BA, Senior Mistress
- Mr S Davy, Senior Chaplin
- Mr K Heuer, Chaplin
- Mrs ML Scott Elliot BSc UED, Director of Studies
- Ms K Cordy HFPA FI, Director of Sports
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.