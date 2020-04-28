Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Group of Schools"

| region = <!-- or: | region_served = --> <!--Any particular region or regions associated with or served by the organization-->

| region = <!-- or: | region_served = --> <!--Any particular region or regions associated with or served by the organization-->

Peterhouse Group of Schools are schools that consist Peterhouse Boys, Peterhouse Girls, Springvale House Preparatory School and Peterhouse Nursery school. it is generally considered an elite group of schools both in Zimbabwe and in Southern Africa. It is located just outside Marondera, along the Mutare-Harare road town in Zimbabwe.

The most prominent of the group's schools is Peterhouse which is is the oldest and was founded in 1955. Peterhouse Girls was founded in 1987. Springvale House was founded in 1985

Leradership