Difference between revisions of "Peterhouse Group of Schools"
From Pindula
|
SoulKabweza (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| native_name = <!-- Organization's name in its local language -->
| native_name = <!-- Organization's name in its local language -->
| native_name_lang = <!-- ISO code of the above language -->
| native_name_lang = <!-- ISO code of the above language -->
|−
| nickname =
|+
| nickname =
| named_after =
| named_after =
| image =Peterhouse-group-of-schools_logo.png
| image =Peterhouse-group-of-schools_logo.png
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
| professional_title = <!-- for professional associations -->
| professional_title = <!-- for professional associations -->
| headquarters =
| headquarters =
|−
| location =
|+
| location =
| coords = <!-- location's {{coord}}s -->
| coords = <!-- location's {{coord}}s -->
| region = <!-- or: | region_served = --> <!--Any particular region or regions associated with or served by the organization-->
| region = <!-- or: | region_served = --> <!--Any particular region or regions associated with or served by the organization-->
Latest revision as of 19:31, 28 April 2020
|Formation
|1955
|Type
|Group of Schools
|Location
Peterhouse Group of Schools are schools that consist Peterhouse Boys, Peterhouse Girls, Springvale House Preparatory School and Peterhouse Nursery school. it is generally considered an elite group of schools both in Zimbabwe and in Southern Africa. It is located just outside Marondera, along the Mutare-Harare road town in Zimbabwe.
The most prominent of the group's schools is Peterhouse which is is the oldest and was founded in 1955. Peterhouse Girls was founded in 1987. Springvale House was founded in 1985