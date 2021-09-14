Difference between revisions of "Petra High School"
Petra High School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 14502 Chelmsford Rd, Matsheumhlophe, Private Bag AC 174, Ascot, Bulawayo.
Telephone: +263 292 2 283326-8 (PCS), +263 292 2 283323/4 (PCJ)
Cell:
Email: info@petracollege.co.zw
Web: http://www.petracollege.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/petracollegebyo/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Petra High School is an independent, co-educational, school in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Petra was founded in 1993. Petra High School is a member of the Association of Trust Schools and the Headmistress is a member of the Conference of Heads of Independent Schools in Zimbabwe. Wikipedia Address: Chelmsford Road, Bulawayo
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.