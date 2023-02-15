Petra High School, an independent, co-educational, high school in Ascot, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, was founded in 1993.

Petra College badge

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 14502 Chelmsford Rd, Matsheumhlophe, Private Bag AC 174, Ascot, Bulawayo.

Telephone: +263 292 2 283326-8 (PCS), +263 292 2 283323/4 (PCJ)

Cell:

Email: info@petracollege.co.zw

Web: http://www.petracollege.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/petracollegebyo/



History

Petra High School is an independent, co-educational, school in Bulawayo. Petra was founded in 1993. Petra High School is a member of the Association of Trust Schools and the Headmistress is a member of the Conference of Heads of Independent Schools in Zimbabwe.

Petra High School was started with 60 pupils in Form One in 1993, using the present Grade One and Two block at Petra Primary School, and an old Lewis Lumber shed as the Office, until later taking over the office in the Primary School Administration Block, used as the sick bay today. Tim Middleton was the first headmaster, joining the school in the third term of 1993.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Valee Music (Valerie Menyiwe Sibanda) - UK Musician.

Other information