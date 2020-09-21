Difference between revisions of "Petronella Gumisai Muzenda"
In July 2018, Petronella Gumisai Muzenda was elected to Ward 31 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 348 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 31 Masvingo RDC with 348 votes, beating Nicholas Matambo, independent with 313 votes, Elias Munosiyei of MDC-Alliance with 287 votes, John Dzoro of UDA with 11 votes and Fana Tangure of BZA with 6 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020