Difference between revisions of "Petronella Gumisai Muzenda"

In July 2018, Petronella Gumisai Muzenda was elected to Ward 31 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 348 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Masvingo RDC with 348 votes, beating Nicholas Matambo, independent with 313 votes, Elias Munosiyei of MDC-Alliance with 287 votes, John Dzoro of UDA with 11 votes and Fana Tangure of BZA with 6 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

