Difference between revisions of "Petronella Kagonye"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Petronella Kagonye''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$94,761.00.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Petronella Kagonye''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

''' Kagonye ''' served in the Zanu PF’s Women’s League and was fingered in many land grab scandals in her constituency where she is alleged to be a bigwig land baron and has been involved in vote-buying in exchange for land.<ref name="OpenParly"> [https://openparly.co.zw/2017/12/06/leaner-cabinet-and-the-return-of-petronella-kagonye/ Leaner Cabinet and the return of Petronella Kagonye], '', Published: 6 December 2017, Retrieved: 24 January 2018''</ref>

Kagonye served in the Zanu PF’s Women’s League and was fingered in many land grab scandals in her constituency where she is alleged to be a bigwig land baron and has been involved in vote-buying in exchange for land.<ref name="OpenParly"> [https://openparly.co.zw/2017/12/06/leaner-cabinet-and-the-return-of-petronella-kagonye/ Leaner Cabinet and the return of Petronella Kagonye], '', Published: 6 December 2017, Retrieved: 24 January 2018''</ref>

In ''' 2014 ''' ''' Kagonye ''' was dismissed from [[Zanu-PF]] after she was associated / a member of a faction alleged to be led by former Vice President [[Joice Mujuru]]. ''' Kagonye ''' was also given a vote of no confidence in her constituency where residents demonstrated against her accusing her of fanning factionalism. She was reinstated back into the party when she was appointed Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Services in Zimbabwe's government in ''' December 2017 ''' .<ref name="OpenParly"/>

In 2014 Kagonye was dismissed from the [[Zanu-PF]] party after she was associated to be a member of a faction alleged to be led by former Vice President [[Joice Mujuru]]. Kagonye was also given a vote of no confidence in her constituency where residents demonstrated against her accusing her of fanning factionalism. She was reinstated back into the party when she was appointed Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Services in Zimbabwe's government in December 2017.<ref name="OpenParly"/>

'''Petronella Kagonye''' is a Zimbabwean politician and businesswoman who is a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. Kagonye is the former Minister of Labor and Social Welfare. She is once Member of Parliament for [[ Goromonzi South ]] Constituency but lost to [[Reuben Chikuda]] in the ''' July 2018 ''' elections by more than 50% of votes.

'''Petronella Kagonye''' is a Zimbabwean politician and businesswoman who is a member of [[Zanu-PF]] political party . Kagonye is the former Minister of Labor and Social Welfare. She is once Member of Parliament for Goromonzi South Constituency but lost to [[Reuben Chikuda]] in the July 2018 elections by more than 50% of votes.

Petronella Kagonye is a Zimbabwean politician and businesswoman who is a member of Zanu-PF. Kagonye is the former Minister of Labor and Social Welfare. She is once Member of Parliament for Goromonzi South Constituency but lost to Reuben Chikuda in the July 2018 elections by more than 50% of votes.

Background

Petronella Kagonye was born in 1978. [1]

Educationn

Kagonye holds a Masters in Business Administration Degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Positions Held

Kagonye was Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development until 2014.[1]

Dismissal from party

In 2014 Kagonye was dismissed from Zanu-PF after she was associated / a member of a faction alleged to be led by former Vice President Joice Mujuru. Kagonye was also given a vote of no confidence in her constituency where residents demonstrated against her accusing her of fanning factionalism. She was reinstated back into the party when she was appointed Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Services in Zimbabwe's government in December 2017.[1]

Business Interests

Kagonye runs a company named Glorious Properties. [1]

Controversy

Kagonye served in the Zanu PF’s Women’s League and was fingered in many land grab scandals in her constituency where she is alleged to be a bigwig land baron and has been involved in vote-buying in exchange for land.[1]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Petronella Kagonye was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Petronella Kagonye is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$94,761.00.

[2]