Former Labour, Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye has been arrested on 7 February 2021 on allegations of fraud. [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner [[Paul Nyathi]] confirmed the arrest saying she was facing charges related to illegal parcelling out of state land.<ref name="twitter"> [https://twitter.com/ZBCNewsonline/status/1358361780213415936], ''ZBC News, Published: 7 February, 2021, Accessed: 7 February, 2021''</ref> [[Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU)]] head Mr [[Tabani Mpofu (SACU)]] confirmed the arrest and said further details would be released later.<ref name="herald">Blessings Chidakwa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-corruption-ex-minister-arrested/], ''The Herald, Published: 7 February, 2021, Accessed: 7 February, 2021''</ref>

Former Labour, Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye has been arrested on 7 February 2021 on allegations of fraud. [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner [[Paul Nyathi]] confirmed the arrest saying she was facing charges related to illegal parcelling out of state land.<ref name="twitter"> [https://twitter.com/ZBCNewsonline/status/1358361780213415936], ''ZBC News, Published: 7 February, 2021, Accessed: 7 February, 2021''</ref>

Petronella Kagonye is a Zimbabwean politician and businesswoman who is a member of Zanu PF. Kagonye is the former Minister of Labor and Social Welfare. She was once Member of Parliament for Goromonzi South Constituency but lost to Reuben Chikuda in the July 2018 elections by more than 50% of votes.

Background

Petronella Kagonye was born in 1978. [1]

Educationn

Kagonye holds a Masters in Business Administration Degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Positions Held

Kagonye was Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development until 2014.[1]

Dismissal from party

In 2014 Kagonye was dismissed from Zanu PF after she was associated with a faction alleged to be led by former Vice President Joice Mujuru. Kagonye was also given a vote of no confidence in her constituency where residents demonstrated against her accusing her of fanning factionalism. She was reinstated back into the party when she was appointed Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Services in Zimbabwe's government in December 2017.[1]

Business Interests

Kagonye runs a company named Glorious Properties. [1]

Controversy

Kagonye served in the Zanu PF’s Women’s League and was fingered in many land grab scandals in her constituency where she is alleged to be a bigwig land baron and has been involved in vote-buying in exchange for land.[1]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Petronella Kagonye was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Petronella Kagonye is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$94,761.00. [2]

Arrest

Former Labour, Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye has been arrested on 7 February 2021 on allegations of fraud. Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying she was facing charges related to illegal parcelling out of state land.[3] Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) head Mr Tabani Mpofu (SACU) confirmed the arrest and said further details would be released later.[4]