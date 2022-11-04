Mhari also played two matches at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon, a 0-1 loss to Senegal and a 1-2 loss to Malawi.

FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari decided to retrace his footsteps to where it all began in his football career following what one can describe as one of his best seasons in 2016. Mhari started his football career at Shangani Secondary School in Insiza District, [[Matabeleland]] South and he visited the school to motivate pupils to reach heights in sport.

Petros Mhari is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for FC Platinum as a goalkeeper. He was selected the Goalkeeper of the Year in the 2016 season.

Background

Mhari was born on 15 April 1989. He is the seventh born in a family of eight (seven boys and a sister). All his brothers are in South Africa. His parents stay in Zhombe. He is married to Lizzy Ncube and the couple has two sons Victor and Ashley.

Career

Having started football at High School where he used to play as a striker. Then joined Zimbabwe Saints juniors in 2002 as a striker but he was to shift to being a goal minder after one of their goalkeepers missed training and when it was time for shooting practice, their coach, Elvis “Chuchu” Chiweshe asked Mhari to take his place for the session. He returned to Shangani in 2004 where he joined then Division One side, Shangani FC, where he worked with Angirai Chapo and that is where the then Hwange assistant coach, Nation Dube spotted him and convinced him to move to his team. Nation Dube then signed him at Hwange Football Club in 2009. He was ambitious and always wanted to do well, that is what keeps him going. His premiership debut match came in 2009 against the now defunct Monomotapa at the Colliery after he was signed by Chipangano. He has been playing in the CAF Champions League for the 3 seasons he helped FC Platinum win the league title though the journey was not that successful until recently in 2019 when they managed to reach the group stages of the competition.

In 2013 he signed a 2 year contract with his boyhood club Dynamos Football Club but ended up not playing for them after some technicalities.[1]

Social Responsibility

Petros Mhari captured with the school's football team during the visit

International Career

As of 04 November 2022, Mhari had played four times for the Zimbabwe national football team (The Warriors).

He made his debut for The Warriors in a World Cup 2022 Group G qualifier against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in South Africa. Zimbabwe lost 0-1.

Mhari also played two matches at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon, a 0-1 loss to Senegal and a 1-2 loss to Malawi.

Former Clubs

Awards

2020 Castle Lager Challenge Cup Winner

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner x3 (2017, 2018 and 2019 with FC Platinum)

2014 Independence Cup Winner

2014 Chibuku Super Cup Winner

2014 Zimbabwe National Army Charity Cup Winner

2016 Castle Lager Goalkeeper of the Year

2016 Soccer Star of the Year finalist and Second Runner-Up

















References