In July 2018, Petros Ruwizhi was elected to Ward 21 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 549 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Chikomba RDC with 549 votes, beating Eulitah Govo of MDC Alliance with 388 votes and Netsai Gahadzikwa of PRC with 67 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

