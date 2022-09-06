Pfeka is a clothing brand for everyday clothing – formal wear, activewear as well as casuals with a subtle touch of African prints and patterns.

Pfeka, Zimbabwean Shona language for WEAR, produces its own fabrics showing the true prints, patterns, uniqueness and meaning inspired by African nature, wild, culture and history.[1]

The online platform is open for creativity and imagination bringing the African culture and interest to life through the unique designs on clothing and accessories.[2]

Origins