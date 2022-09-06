We also make new clothes from old clothes, so when an item which is valuable to the owner has become boring and dull, we revamp it with some Pfeka touch and thus add more life to it (recycle it).</blockquote>

Pfeka, Zimbabwean Shona language for WEAR, produces its own fabrics showing the true prints, patterns, uniqueness and meaning inspired by African nature, wild, culture and history.[1]

Origins

Pfeka was founded by Netherlands-based Zimbabwean fashion designer Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure in 2018.

The company’s mission has been focused on making available customised African accent fashion; fashion tailored specifically according to an individual’s taste. Pfeka has as well as ready-made pieces, which are Pfeka’s in-house designs ready to be purchased. With the world becoming a global village, the need to carry an identity, a culture, an interest and have that visible in a lifestyle is becoming vital in most people’s lives. Through our brand, one can have a wardrobe of meaningful clothing and reduce the rate at which clothes are being disposed of. The personal touch and the uniqueness of our clothes will make it hard for the owner to easily dispose of them as they will be fashionable and unique. We also make new clothes from old clothes, so when an item which is valuable to the owner has become boring and dull, we revamp it with some Pfeka touch and thus add more life to it (recycle it).