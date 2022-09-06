|description= Pfeka, Zimbabwean Shona language for WEAR, is a brand which brings together African accents to western material, custom-made to suit the unique tastes and desires of different individuals.

We aim to also recognise the great talent in sports we have in Zimbabwe, and help spotlight and connect them to financial sponsors, and clubs to realise their dreams.

We aim to give work to talented people, especially women in Zimbabwe and to better their lives. As we move more into sports and activewear, we hope to tell more of our Zimbabwean and African stories.

For Pfeka to be a true 'Made in Zimbabwe', we aim to help build back the fashion industry, so everything is done in Zimbabwe.

I enjoy making dreams into realities, we get people's thoughts and wishes on paper, and we design and realise them, creating unique beautiful pieces they wear with pride.

Among her products, Eglet designed the Masvingo print, a fabric inspired by Great Zimbabwe to have a true representation of Zimbabwe through the clothes. This is how Pfeka was born. She said:

That was how she found her passion and started the whole process of designing and professionally producing clothes.

After migrating to Europe, Eglet could not find high-quality modern wear with a touch of African print, so she started to draw/design how she wanted her pieces to be.

Pfeka is a clothing brand for everyday clothing – formal wear, activewear as well as casuals with a subtle touch of African prints and patterns.

Pfeka, Zimbabwean Shona language for WEAR, produces its own fabrics showing the true prints, patterns, uniqueness and meaning inspired by African nature, wild, culture and history.[1]

The online platform is open for creativity and imagination bringing the African culture and interest to life through the unique designs on clothing and accessories.[2]

Origins

Pfeka was founded by Netherlands-based Zimbabwean fashion designer Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure in 2018.

Mtengwa Nyabvure said she quit her job in Holland in May 2018 to follow her passion and that was when she launched Pfeka.

She also started doing consultancy work in Technology solutions, making use of the experience I had gained during my professional life.[3] She said:

The company’s mission has been focused on making available customised African accent fashion; fashion tailored specifically according to an individual’s taste. Pfeka has as well as ready-made pieces, which are Pfeka’s in-house designs ready to be purchased. With the world becoming a global village, the need to carry an identity, a culture, an interest and have that visible in a lifestyle is becoming vital in most people’s lives. Through our brand, one can have a wardrobe of meaningful clothing and reduce the rate at which clothes are being disposed of. The personal touch and the uniqueness of our clothes will make it hard for the owner to easily dispose of them as they will be fashionable and unique. We also make new clothes from old clothes, so when an item which is valuable to the owner has become boring and dull, we revamp it with some Pfeka touch and thus add more life to it (recycle it).

Events

I enjoy making dreams into realities, we get people's thoughts and wishes on paper, and we design and realise them, creating unique beautiful pieces they wear with pride. For Pfeka to be a true 'Made in Zimbabwe', we aim to help build back the fashion industry, so everything is done in Zimbabwe. We aim to give work to talented people, especially women in Zimbabwe and to better their lives. As we move more into sports and activewear, we hope to tell more of our Zimbabwean and African stories. We aim to also recognise the great talent in sports we have in Zimbabwe, and help spotlight and connect them to financial sponsors, and clubs to realise their dreams.