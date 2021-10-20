Difference between revisions of "Pfura"
'''Pfura''' is a rural district near [[Mount Darwin]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
[[Category:Places]]
Pfura is a rural district near Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province.
Local government is Pfura RDC.