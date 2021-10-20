Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Pfura"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Pfura''' is a rural district near Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province. Category:Places")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Pfura''' is a rural district near [[Mount Darwin]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
 
'''Pfura''' is a rural district near [[Mount Darwin]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
 +
 +
Local government is [[Pfura RDC]].
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 08:25, 20 October 2021

Pfura is a rural district near Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province.

Local government is Pfura RDC.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Pfura&oldid=111271"