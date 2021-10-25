Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Pfura RDC"

Page Discussion
 
Line 3: Line 3:
  
 
Ward 5, [[Franscico Agoshitino]], Zanu PF
 
Ward 5, [[Franscico Agoshitino]], Zanu PF
 +
 +
 +
 +
 +
See also Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pfura.ruraldistrictcouncil
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Pfura RDC
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=election,Local Government,Pfura,RDC,Rural District Council
 +
|description= Local Government Elections 2018
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

Latest revision as of 10:35, 25 October 2021

The Pfura Local Government is Pfura RDC. The July 2018 elections for Pfura RDC returned:

Ward 5, Franscico Agoshitino, Zanu PF



See also Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pfura.ruraldistrictcouncil

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Pfura_RDC&oldid=111400"