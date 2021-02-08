Difference between revisions of "Pfura RDC"

Pindula

The '''July 2018''' elections for '''Pfura RDC''' returned:
 
The '''July 2018''' elections for '''Pfura RDC''' returned:
  
Ward 5, [[Franscico Agoshitino]], Zanu PF
  
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

The Pfura Local Government is Pfura RDC. The July 2018 elections for Pfura RDC returned:

Ward 5, Franscico Agoshitino, Zanu PF

