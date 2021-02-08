Difference between revisions of "Pfura RDC"
(Created page with "The Pfura Local Government is '''Pfura RDC'''. The '''July 2018''' elections for '''Pfura RDC''' returned: Ward 5, Francsico Agoshitino, Zanu PF Category:Elections...")
The '''July 2018''' elections for '''Pfura RDC''' returned:
Ward 5, [[Agoshitino]], Zanu PF
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
The Pfura Local Government is Pfura RDC. The July 2018 elections for Pfura RDC returned:
Ward 5, Franscico Agoshitino, Zanu PF