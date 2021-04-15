|description= Phanuel Dzangare Chiweshe was a Zimbabwean evangelist and a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission church in Zimbabwe. He was known for sermons recorded on DVDs, cassettes and CDs which include Baba Vebenzi, Gaka Hariputirwe Pamusika and Tsano Handeyi. Chiweshe groomed other well-known preachers such as Reverend Oliver Chipunza and Emmanuel Makandiwa.

[[ File:Phanuel-Dzangare-Chiweshe.jpg |thumb|Phanuel Dzangare Chiweshe]] '''Phanuel Dzangare Chiweshe''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] evangelist and a member of the [[Apostolic Faith Mission]] church in [[Zimbabwe]]. He was known for sermons recorded on DVDs, cassettes and CDs which include ''Baba Vebenzi'', ''Gaka Hariputirwe Pamusika'' and ''Tsano Handeyi''. Chiweshe groomed other well-known preachers such as Reverend Oliver Chipunza and Emmanuel Makandiwa.

Background

Chiweshe was born in Chiweshe on November 11, 1945.[1]

Wife

Tabeth Chiweshe

Children

Three including his son Tawanda Dzangare Chiweshe died in the United Kingdom in 2019.[2]

Career

Evangelist Chiweshe had been an evangelist since 1985 and he also worked as a pastor in the United States between 2001 and 2003.[1]

Chiweshe groomed other well-known preachers such as Reverend Oliver Chipunza, the president of the Inter-Denominational School of Deliverance and Emmanuel Makandiwa of the United Family International Church.

Evangelist Chiweshe was among the founding members of the Anointed Ambassadors for Christ Inter-denominational, a group that held crusades locally and internationally.

He was known for sermons recorded on DVDs, cassettes and CDs which include Baba Vebenzi, Gaka Hariputirwe Pamusika and Tsano Handeyi. Chiweshe championed the construction of Mt Camel Secondary School in Chitungwiza.[3]

Sermons

Evangelist P.D. Chiweshe - Mufambiro Wakaora

Evangelist P.D. Chiweshe - Kururama kunokurisa rudzi

Evangelist P D Chiweshe Baba Vebenzi Part 1

Evangelist P D Chiweshe Baba Vebenzi Part 2

Death

Evangelist Chiweshe died in 2011 at the age of 65 following kidney failure. Chiweshe collapsed when he was about to leave for a crusade in Mabelreign. Doctors pronounced him dead on arrival at Parirenyatwa Hospital. He was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.[2]