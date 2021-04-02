Difference between revisions of "Phathisani Sibanda"
'''Phathisa Sibanda''' is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presented the drive show with [[KVG]] on [[Star FM]]. He is known for his controversial statements such as "Bata panonaka pasaisai reStar FM" and his radio name "Mkwasha Mboko". He resigned from the radio station after eight years on the job saying he wanted to spread his wings and pursue the next chapter of his life.
Phathisa Sibanda is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presented the drive show with KVG on Star FM. He is known for his controversial veiled statements such as “Bata panonaka pasaisai reStar FM” and his radio name “Mkwasha Mboko”. He resigned from the radio station after eight years on the job saying he wanted to spread his wings and pursue the next chapter of his life.[1]
In April 2021 it was reported that Phatisani had joined ZBC's Power FM.
Background
He was born in 1977 and is a devout Seventh-Day Adventist and a father of three. His father is Agrippa Sibanda, who he says is his greatest role model.[2] He is married to Joselyn Chigogora Sibanda .
Career
Phathisani is believed to have studied music in College. Growing up he never imagined himself as a radio presenter , however, he gave it a shot and realised that he was good at it and this gave birth to his career.[3]
Awards
- Media Personality of the Year 1st runner-up at the Megafest National Business Awards (2018). [4]
Trivia
- Sibanda is well versed in Ndebele, Nyanja, Tswana, Kalanga, Shona, English and Tonga.[2]
- Before he joined Star FM he had spent eight months jobless after being fired from the recording company he was working for.[2]
- When he is not on radio , he enjoys canoeing, dancing and travelling
- He enjoys music production and he is a huge fan of Zimdancehall,House Music and local classics.[5]
Pictures
References
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, [1], The Chronicle, Published: 7 July, 2020, Accessed: 7 July, 2020
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Problem Masau, Phathisani Sibanda’s star shines bright on Star FM, Herald, published: October 1, 2013, retrieved: September 22, 2016
- ↑ "8 Things You Didn't Know About Star Fms Phatsisani Sibanda". YouthVillage. ,. Retrieved October 20, 2017. Check date values in:
- ↑ Star FM, Star FM, Published: , Retrieved: 29 March 2018
- ↑ "8 Things You Didn't Know About Star Fms Phatsisani Sibanda". YouthVillage. ,. Retrieved October 20, 2017. Check date values in:
