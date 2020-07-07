Phathisani is believed to have studied music in College.Growing up he never imagined himself as a radio presenter , however, he gave it a shot and realised that he was good at it and this gave birth to his career.<ref name="">{{cite web |author = |date = , |title =8 Things You Didn't Know About Star Fms Phatsisani Sibanda|work = YouthVillage|publisher = |url =http://youthvillage.co.zw/2015/10/8-things-you-didn't-know-about-starfms-phatisani-sibanda/ |accessdate = October 20, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>

Phathisa Sibanda is a Zimbabwean radio personality who presented the drive show with KVG on Star FM. He is known for his rather controversial obscure statements such as “Bata panonaka pasaisai reStar FM” and his radio name “Mkwasha Mboko”. He resigned from the radio station after eight years on the job saying he wanted to spread his wings and pursue the next chapter of his life.[1]

Background

He was born in 1977 and is a devout Seventh-Day Adventist and a father of three. His father is Agrippa Sibanda, who he says is his greatest role model.[2] He is married to Joselyn Chigogora Sibanda .

Career

Phathisani is believed to have studied music in College. Growing up he never imagined himself as a radio presenter , however, he gave it a shot and realised that he was good at it and this gave birth to his career.[3]

Awards

Media Personality of the Year 1st runner-up at the Megafest National Business Awards (2018). [4]

Trivia

Sibanda is well versed in Ndebele, Nyanja, Tswana, Kalanga, Shona, English and Tonga. [2]

Before he joined Star FM he had spent eight months jobless after being fired from the recording company he was working for. [2]

When he is not on radio , he enjoys canoeing, dancing and travelling

He enjoys music production and he is a huge fan of Zimdancehall,House Music and local classics.[5]

