Phelimon Garikayi Murambiwa was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 22 March 1931, in Harare.
Marriage: married Mabel Mhlanga, and they had six children.
School / Education
He received primary education.
Service / Career
He was a businessman and was the director of several companies.
1959 - ANC
1961 - NDP
1962 - ZAPU
1963 - Zanu
1971 - ANC (Zanu)
1980 - Zanu PF
He helps the Jairos Jiri Association.