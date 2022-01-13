1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]], for Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland East]].

Personal Details

Born: 22 March 1931, in Harare.

Marriage: married Mabel Mhlanga, and they had six children.





School / Education

He received primary education.

Service / Career

He was a businessman and was the director of several companies.

1959 - ANC

1961 - NDP

1962 - ZAPU

1963 - Zanu

1971 - ANC (Zanu)

1980 - Zanu PF

Events