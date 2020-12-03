Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Phenias Bamusi"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "Category:Sportsperson" to "Category:Sportspersons")
m
Line 10: Line 10:
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| birth_name        =  Phenias Bamusi<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 
| birth_name        =  Phenias Bamusi<!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age|1990|12|29}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
+
| birth_date        =  {{birth date |1990|12|29}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
 
| birth_place        =   
 
| birth_place        =   
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
Line 35: Line 35:
 
| years_active      =   
 
| years_active      =   
 
| era                =  
 
| era                =  
| employer          =  
+
| employer          = [[CAPS United Football Club]]
 
| organization      =  
 
| organization      =  
 
| agent              =  
 
| agent              =  
Line 82: Line 82:
  
  
'''Phenias Bamusi''' is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is a former player for [[Harare City Football Club]] as a striker.
+
'''Phenias Bamusi''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[CAPS United Football Club]]. He is a former player for [[Harare City Football Club]] as an attacking midfilder.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 
 
Phenias Bamusi was born on 29 December 1990.<ref name="Premier"> [http://www.premierleague.co.zw/clubs/harare-city Harare City], ''Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 6, 2015</ref> He is married and has a son, [[Tinotenda Bamusi|Tino]].
 
Phenias Bamusi was born on 29 December 1990.<ref name="Premier"> [http://www.premierleague.co.zw/clubs/harare-city Harare City], ''Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 6, 2015</ref> He is married and has a son, [[Tinotenda Bamusi|Tino]].
  
Line 105: Line 104:
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Bamusi played for [[Gunners Football Club]] and joined [[Buffaloes Football Club]]. Phenias then joined [[Harare City Football Club]] in 2013.<ref name="Herald"> Grace Chingoma, [http://www.herald.co.zw/hre-city-unveil-players/ Hre City unveil players], ''Herald'', Published: March 22, 2013, Retrieved: August 6, 2015</ref> In 2015 Bamusi joined [[CAPS United Football Club]].
+
Bamusi played for [[Gunners Football Club]] and joined [[Buffaloes Football Club]]. Phenias then joined [[Harare City Football Club]] in 2013.<ref name="Herald"> Grace Chingoma, [http://www.herald.co.zw/hre-city-unveil-players/ Hre City unveil players], ''Herald'', Published: March 22, 2013, Retrieved: August 6, 2015</ref> In 2015 Bamusi joined [[CAPS United Football Club]]. He also played for [[Triangle United Football Club]] in the 2018 season where he helped them win the Chibuku Super Cup. In 2019 he left Triangle for CAPS United.
  
 
==Clubs Played For==
 
==Clubs Played For==
 
 
*Gunners Football Club
 
*Gunners Football Club
 
 
*Buffaloes Football Club
 
*Buffaloes Football Club
 
+
*[[Harare City Football Club]]
*Harare City Football Club
+
*[[Triangle United Football Club]]
 
 
 
*[[CAPS United Football Club]] (current)
 
*[[CAPS United Football Club]] (current)
  
Line 137: Line 133:
  
  
[[Category:Footballers]]
+
 
[[Category:Sportspersons]]
+
 
  
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Footballers]]
 +
[[Category:Sportspersons]]

Revision as of 14:31, 3 December 2020

Phenias Bamusi
BornPhenias Bamusi
(1990-12-29)December 29, 1990
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerCAPS United Football Club


Phenias Bamusi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for CAPS United Football Club. He is a former player for Harare City Football Club as an attacking midfilder.

Background

Phenias Bamusi was born on 29 December 1990.[1] He is married and has a son, Tino.

Articles You Might Like

Education

Bamusi attended Mutare Boys High School and St Dominics High School in Mutare.[2]

Career

Bamusi played for Gunners Football Club and joined Buffaloes Football Club. Phenias then joined Harare City Football Club in 2013.[3] In 2015 Bamusi joined CAPS United Football Club. He also played for Triangle United Football Club in the 2018 season where he helped them win the Chibuku Super Cup. In 2019 he left Triangle for CAPS United.

Clubs Played For

Picture Gallery

  • Bamusi-Nkomo-550.jpg








References

  1. Harare City, Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 6, 2015
  2. About Phineas Bamusi, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 6, 2015
  3. Grace Chingoma, Hre City unveil players, Herald, Published: March 22, 2013, Retrieved: August 6, 2015
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Phenias_Bamusi&oldid=95154"