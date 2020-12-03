| image = Phineas Bhamusi.jpg <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Phenias Bamusi<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Phenias Bamusi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for CAPS United Football Club. He is a former player for Harare City Football Club as an attacking midfilder.

Background

Phenias Bamusi was born on 29 December 1990.[1] He is married and has a son, Tino.

Education

Bamusi attended Mutare Boys High School and St Dominics High School in Mutare.[2]

Career

Bamusi played for Gunners Football Club and joined Buffaloes Football Club. Phenias then joined Harare City Football Club in 2013.[3] In 2015 Bamusi joined CAPS United Football Club. He also played for Triangle United Football Club in the 2018 season where he helped them win the Chibuku Super Cup. In 2019 he left Triangle for CAPS United.

Clubs Played For

