Latest revision as of 14:33, 3 December 2020
|Phenias Bamusi
|Born
|Phenias Bamusi
December 29, 1990
|Occupation
|Employer
|CAPS United Football Club
Phenias Bamusi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for CAPS United Football Club. He is a former player for Harare City Football Club as an attacking midfilder.
Background
Phenias Bamusi was born on 29 December 1990.[1] He is married and has a son, Tino.
Education
Bamusi attended Mutare Boys High School and St Dominics High School in Mutare.[2]
Career
Bamusi played for Gunners Football Club and joined Buffaloes Football Club. Phenias then joined Harare City Football Club in 2013.[3] In 2015 Bamusi joined CAPS United Football Club. He also played for Triangle United Football Club in the 2018 season where he helped them win the Chibuku Super Cup. In 2019 he left Triangle for CAPS United.
Clubs Played For
- Gunners Football Club
- Buffaloes Football Club
- Harare City Football Club
- Triangle United Football Club
- CAPS United Football Club (current)
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ Harare City, Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 6, 2015
- ↑ About Phineas Bamusi, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 6, 2015
- ↑ Grace Chingoma, Hre City unveil players, Herald, Published: March 22, 2013, Retrieved: August 6, 2015