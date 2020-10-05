Difference between revisions of "Phil Chard"

Phil Chard
Phil-Chard.jpg
NationalityZimbabwean
Known forPodcasting at 2 Broke Twimbos
Websitepointblack.africa

Phil Chard is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, content creator, and marketer. He is the CEO of Point Black - a boutique digital marketing consultancy. He is also a co-host of popular podcast 2 Broke Twimbos. Chard also blogs on the Point Black website pointblack.africa/blog.

