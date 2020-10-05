Difference between revisions of "Phil Chard"
From Pindula
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Phil Chard<!-- use common name/article title --> | honorific_suffix = | image = Phil-Chard.jpg<...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 14:28, 5 October 2020
|Phil Chard
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Known for
|Podcasting at 2 Broke Twimbos
|Website
|pointblack
Phil Chard is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, content creator, and marketer. He is the CEO of Point Black - a boutique digital marketing consultancy. He is also a co-host of popular podcast 2 Broke Twimbos. Chard also blogs on the Point Black website pointblack.africa/blog.