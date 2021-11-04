'''Philani"Beefy" Ncube''' is a Zimbabwean coach. He is the former coach for [[Harare City Football Club]]. In 2016 he was provisionally suspended by [[ZIFA]] for match-fixing involving [[Bulawayo City Football Club]] and [[Border Strikers Football Club]] . He is the current Bulawayo City Football Club coach .

Career

He was appointed coach for Harare City Football Club in May 2016 after the dismissal of Mike Madzivanyika.[1] This came after reports indicated that him and Tavaka Gumbo were being considered to take over from Farai Tawachera who had resigned as Tsholotsho Football Club coach.[2]

Match fixing allegations

On August 4 2016, Ncube, his then assistant Farai Mujokoro and kit manager Gift Mvala were suspended by Bulawayo City Football Club. Mvala and Mujokoro were then banned from the game by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee. The trio was alleged to have attempted to bribe Border Strikers goalkeeper Talent Sande ahead of a match between Border Strikers and Bulawayo City.

Ncube and Bulawayo City chairperson Jerry Sibanda were provisionally suspended by the Zimbabwe Football Association Executive Committee and the two were barred from participating in association football activities in Zimbabwe.[3]









References





