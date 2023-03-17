Pindula

==Latest Articles Created on Pindula==
Philani Ncube
Occupation
  • Coach
EmployerAdachi Football Club
Known forBeing a football coach.

Philani"Beefy" Ncube is the Adachi Football Club head coach. He is the former coach for Harare City Football Club.

In 2016 he was provisionally suspended by ZIFA for match-fixing involving Bulawayo City Football Club and Border Strikers Football Club.

Career

He was appointed coach for Harare City Football Club in May 2016 after the dismissal of Mike Madzivanyika.[1] This came after reports indicated that him and Tavaka Gumbo were being considered to take over from Farai Tawachera who had resigned as Tsholotsho Football Club coach.[2]

Match fixing allegations

On August 4, 2016, Ncube, his then-assistant Farai Mujokoro and kit manager Gift Mvala were suspended by Bulawayo City Football Club.

Mvala and Mujokoro were then banned from the game by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.

The trio was alleged to have attempted to bribe Border Strikers goalkeeper Talent Sande ahead of a match between Border Strikers and Bulawayo City.

Ncube and Bulawayo City chairperson Jerry Sibanda were provisionally suspended by the Zimbabwe Football Association Executive Committee and the two were barred from participating in association football activities in Zimbabwe.[3]

In March 2023, Ncube was the head coach of Bulawayo-based club, Adachi Football Club.[4]

Adachi Football Club was reportedly being sponsored by Australia-based Adrian Mtungwazi, who in July 2022, through his company, Adachi Disability Services gave Zimbabwe Saints a US$30 000 financial injection.

However, Chauya Chikwata were relegated from the ZIFA Southern Region Division One at the end of the 2022 season.

The Adachi technical team also had the former national team and Highlanders goalkeepers’ trainer Peter Nkomo and ex-Warriors midfielder Johannes Ngodzo.

References

  1. Tongai Mwenje, Philani Ncube replaces Madzivanyika at Harare City, Sport Brief, published: May 24, 2017, retrieved: May 24, 2017
  2. Fortune Mbele, Coaches jostle for Tsholotsho job, NewsDay, published: May 24, 2017, retrieved: May 24, 2017
  3. Paul Mundandi, Veteran coach beefy Ncube banned, Herald, published: November 24, 2016, retrieved: May 24, 2017
  4. Ricky Zililo, Beefy leads ambitious first division side, The Chronicle, Published: 17 March, Retrieved: 17 March 2023


