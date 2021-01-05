Philemon Mubata

Philemon Mubata was a Zimbabwean businessman based in Gweru. He succumbed to Covid-19 on 5 January 2021.

Background

He survived by wife Egness and four children two boys and two girls.[1]





Businesses

He was the director for Big Valley Masters Group of companies. Big Valley Masters had about 100 employees and over 300 contractors at its mining concern in Shurugwi. Mubata was a fan of soccer and had his football team, Big Valley Masters which is in Division 1. The team was founded in 1999. [1]

Death

He died in the early hours of 4 January 2021 while admitted to a private hospital in Gweru. His brother, Costa, confirmed his death saying he had left a huge scar not only to the Mubata family but the Gweru community as a whole. Mubata had complained of dizziness on 3 January 2021 at around 4 pm before his family decided to take him to the hospital at around 5pm.

Costa said at the hospital, his brother was tested for Covid-19 and the results returned positive.[1]