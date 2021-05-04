Difference between revisions of "Philip Mataranyika"

'''Philip Mataranyika''' (born in 1964) is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nyaradzo Group of Companies which was formed in March 2001 as Nyaradzo Funeral Services. He is a graduate from the Institute of Marketing Management of South Africa. He was part of [[Old Mutual]] for fifteen years. He has won many accolades which include the businessman of the year award in 2010. He is married to Mavis and the two have sired three sons, Nigel, Tapiwa and Tendekai.

Background

Mataranyika did his primary education at Rukweza in Nyazura and at Tsungai Primary School in Highfield.[1] He was enrolled at Rukweza High School for his secondary education.[2]

Career

In 1986, he joined Old Mutual. He was initially employed as the Benefits Administrator.[1] He rose through the ranks within the company and he was appointed to be the Financial Advisor.[1] He retained his post until he parted ways with Old Mutual in 2001.

In March 2001, Mataranyika together with Farai Rwodzi and Timothy Chiganze formed Nyaradzo Funeral Services with the sole objective of providing funeral services that are in sync with the perceived African culture.[1] Since 2001, the company has evolved resulting in the creation of a combined Nyaradzo Group which encompasses Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance Company, Nyaradzo Funeral Services, Calaundike Exports and Eureka Insurance Brokers. Mataranyika is also the current board chairman of Rufaro Marketing, the current director of Altfin Life and Rose Markets Investments.[3]

Mataranyika has also been involved in philanthropic endeavours. He has been involved in community programmes meant to ameliorate the lives of the less privileged. In light of this, it has been rumoured that he is harbouring political ambitions.[4] Mataranyika is alleged to have made endless donations in Makoni South (always in company of Didymus Mutasa and Patrick Chinamasa) where he is now popular than the current Member of Parliament of the constituency, Mandi Chimene.[4]

Awards

Chairman's Top Financial Advisor at Old Mutual (1996–2001) First Runner Up - Businessman of the Year (2009) by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Harare Businessman of the Year (2010) by the ZNCC National Businessman of the Year (2010) by the ZNCC Chief Executive Officer of the Year (2010) by the ZNCC First Runner Up - Chief Executive of the Year (2010) by the Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe Chief Executive of the Year (2011) by KMFS Leadership Award of the Year (2013) by Megafest Businessman Luminary Award (2013) by Empretec Zimbabwe