Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Phillip Chiyangwa Children"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "According to a 2013 report by NewsDay these are '''Phillip Chiyangwa's children'': *Bruce Chiyangwa *Ellen Chiyangwa *Michelle Chiyangwa *Tamara Chiyang...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 12:03, 24 March 2021

According to a 2013 report by NewsDay these are 'Phillip Chiyangwa's children:

Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife Elizabeth Jumah Chiyangwa.[1]

References

  1. Everson Mushava, Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer, NewsDay, Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Phillip_Chiyangwa_Children&oldid=101293"