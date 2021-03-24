[[File:Phillip_chiyangwa_zimbabwe_millionaire_business_man.png|thumb|List of Phillip Chiyangwa's Children]] According to a 2013 report by [[NewsDay]] these are '''[[Phillip Chiyangwa]]'s children ' '':

According to a 2013 report by [[NewsDay]] these are '''[[Phillip Chiyangwa]]'s children'':

Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife [[Elizabeth Jumah Chiyangwa]].<ref name="D">Everson Mushava, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/12/chiyangwa-threatens-wifes-lawyer/ Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref>