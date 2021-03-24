Pindula

Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife [[Elizabeth Jumah Chiyangwa]].<ref name="D">Everson Mushava, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/12/chiyangwa-threatens-wifes-lawyer/ Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref>
 
Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife [[Elizabeth Jumah Chiyangwa]].<ref name="D">Everson Mushava, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/12/chiyangwa-threatens-wifes-lawyer/ Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref>

List of Phillip Chiyangwa's Children

According to a 2013 report by NewsDay these are Phillip Chiyangwa's children:

Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife Elizabeth Jumah Chiyangwa.[1]

References

  1. Everson Mushava, Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer, NewsDay, Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021
