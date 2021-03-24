Difference between revisions of "Phillip Chiyangwa Children"
Revision as of 12:05, 24 March 2021
According to a 2013 report by NewsDay these are Phillip Chiyangwa's children:
- Bruce Chiyangwa
- Ellen Chiyangwa
- Michelle Chiyangwa
- Tamara Chiyangwa
- Loreto Margaret Chiyangwa
- Stephanie Chiyangwa
- Edmund Chiyangwa
- Phillip Munetsi Chiyangwa Junior
- Cherish Natasha Chiyangwa
Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife Elizabeth Jumah Chiyangwa.[1]
References
- ↑ Everson Mushava, Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer, NewsDay, Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021