According to a 2013 report by [[NewsDay]] these are '''[[Phillip Chiyangwa]]'s children''':
[[File:Phillip_chiyangwa_zimbabwe_millionaire_business_man.png|thumb|List of Phillip Chiyangwa's Children]] According to a 2013 report by [[NewsDay]] these are '''[[Phillip Chiyangwa]]'s children''':
  
 
According to a 2013 report by NewsDay these are Phillip Chiyangwa's children:

Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife Elizabeth Jumah Chiyangwa.[1]

  1. Everson Mushava, Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer, NewsDay, Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021
