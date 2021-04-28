Pindula

*[[Edmund Chiyangwa]]
 
*[[Phillip Munetsi Chiyangwa Junior]]
 
*[[Cherish Chiyangwa|Cherish Natascha Chiyangwa]]
  
Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife [[Elizabeth Juma Chiyangwa]].<ref name="D">Everson Mushava, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/12/chiyangwa-threatens-wifes-lawyer/ Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref>
  
 
Latest revision as of 15:41, 28 April 2021

List of Phillip Chiyangwa's Children

According to a 2013 report by NewsDay these are Phillip Chiyangwa's children:

Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife Elizabeth Juma Chiyangwa.[1]

References

  1. Everson Mushava, Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer, NewsDay, Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021
