Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Phillip Chiyangwa Children"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Phillip_chiyangwa_zimbabwe_millionaire_business_man.png|thumb|List of Phillip Chiyangwa's Children]] According to a 2013 report by [[NewsDay]] these are '''[[Phillip Chiyangwa]]'s children''':
+
[[File:Phillip_chiyangwa_zimbabwe_millionaire_business_man.png|thumb|List of Phillip Chiyangwa's Children]]  
 +
 
 +
In December 2020, in a [[High Court]] appeal against a ZWL$40 000 maintenance order for two sons with his ex-girlfriend, Pamela Rusere, Chiyangwa told a court that he is paying maintenance for more than 50 children.<ref name="HM">Mathew Masinge,
 +
[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/chiyangwas-50-children-maintenance/ CHIYANGWA’S 50 CHILDREN MAINTENANCE], ''H-Metro'', Published: December 16, 2020, Retrieved: May 18, 2022</ref>
 +
 
 +
According to a 2013 report by [[NewsDay]] these are '''[[Phillip Chiyangwa]]'s children''':
  
 
*[[Bruce Chiyangwa]]
 
*[[Bruce Chiyangwa]]

Latest revision as of 09:03, 18 May 2022

List of Phillip Chiyangwa's Children

In December 2020, in a High Court appeal against a ZWL$40 000 maintenance order for two sons with his ex-girlfriend, Pamela Rusere, Chiyangwa told a court that he is paying maintenance for more than 50 children.[1]

According to a 2013 report by NewsDay these are Phillip Chiyangwa's children:

Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife Elizabeth Juma Chiyangwa.[2]

References

  1. Mathew Masinge, CHIYANGWA’S 50 CHILDREN MAINTENANCE, H-Metro, Published: December 16, 2020, Retrieved: May 18, 2022
  2. Everson Mushava, Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer, NewsDay, Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Phillip_Chiyangwa_Children&oldid=117825"