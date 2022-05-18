Difference between revisions of "Phillip Chiyangwa Children"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:Phillip_chiyangwa_zimbabwe_millionaire_business_man.png|thumb|List of Phillip Chiyangwa's Children]] According to a 2013 report by [[NewsDay]] these are '''[[Phillip Chiyangwa]]'s children''':
|+
[[File:Phillip_chiyangwa_zimbabwe_millionaire_business_man.png|thumb|List of Phillip Chiyangwa's Children]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
According to a 2013 report by [[NewsDay]] these are '''[[Phillip Chiyangwa]]'s children''':
*[[Bruce Chiyangwa]]
*[[Bruce Chiyangwa]]
Latest revision as of 09:03, 18 May 2022
In December 2020, in a High Court appeal against a ZWL$40 000 maintenance order for two sons with his ex-girlfriend, Pamela Rusere, Chiyangwa told a court that he is paying maintenance for more than 50 children.[1]
According to a 2013 report by NewsDay these are Phillip Chiyangwa's children:
- Bruce Chiyangwa
- Vanessa Chiyangwa-Chironga
- Michelle Chiyangwa
- Tamara Chiyangwa
- Loreto Margaret Chiyangwa
- Stephanie Chiyangwa
- Edmund Chiyangwa
- Phillip Munetsi Chiyangwa Junior
- Cherish Natascha Chiyangwa
Of his nine children, two— Ellen and Michelle — are with his ex-wife Elizabeth Juma Chiyangwa.[2]
References
- ↑ Mathew Masinge, CHIYANGWA’S 50 CHILDREN MAINTENANCE, H-Metro, Published: December 16, 2020, Retrieved: May 18, 2022
- ↑ Everson Mushava, Chiyangwa threatens wife’s lawyer, NewsDay, Published: December 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 24, 2021