Difference between revisions of "Phillip Gambiza"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Zvimba RDC with 2424 votes, beating Esnath Phiri of MDC-Alliance with 214 votes and Againest Musunza of PRC with 42 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

