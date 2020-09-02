Difference between revisions of "Phillip Tarwirei"

In July 2018, Phillip Tarwirei was elected to Ward 4 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 521 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Gutu RDC with 521 votes, beating Phillip Mahachi of MDC-Alliance with 371 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]