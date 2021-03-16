|description= Phindile Gwala is a South African actress and TV host. Phindile is best known for her role as Nonny on Muvhango.

Phindile Gwala is a South African actress and TV host. Phindile is best known for her role as Nonny on Muvhango.

Background

Husband

Phindile Gwala's husband is Armando Ngandu.

Children

She is the stepmother to her husband Armando's daughter Lola from a previous relationship.[1]

Acting Career

Muvhango

Phindile Gwala-Ngandu quit Muvhango in 2017. Revealing shy she quit she said:

“I wanted growth and Muvhango was taking up most of my time. I worked from 6am to 6pm and I hardly had time for my family.”

[1]