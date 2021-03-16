Difference between revisions of "Phindile Gwala"
Phindile Gwala is a South African actress and TV host. Phindile is best known for her role as Nonny on Muvhango.
Background
Husband
Phindile Gwala's husband is Armando Ngandu.
Children
She is the stepmother to her husband Armando's daughter Lola from a previous relationship.[1]
Acting Career
Muvhango
Phindile Gwala-Ngandu quit Muvhango in 2017. Revealing shy she quit she said:
“I wanted growth and Muvhango was taking up most of my time. I worked from 6am to 6pm and I hardly had time for my family.”
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Qhama Dayile, Phindile Gwala on her dream proposal: ‘It was perfect’, Drum Magazine, Published: May 25, 2018, Retrieved: March 16, 2021